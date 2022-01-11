Fargo City Commission shuts down motion to reinstate city-wide mask requirement

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motion to reinstate a mask mandate in Fargo was immediately voted down Monday night with board members and a public health official saying unless the entire city and schools are on board it won’t make much of a difference.

“Do mandates work, yes, but they only work if that is a consistent strategy throughout the community. Even the CDC guidance for schools that really implies they are assuming the city has a mask mandate and that everybody is masking in the community,” said Desi Fleming, the director of Fargo Cass Public Health.

Grand Forks recently announced they’re giving residents N95 and KN95 masks for free, an idea that was also raised for Fargo.

Fargo Cass Public officials cited potential funding and supply chain issues could create an issue.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.