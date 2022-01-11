Advertisement

Crews work to get snow cleared, dozens of cars towed from downtown Fargo

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews worked overnight to get rid of all the snow that’s been piling up in downtown Fargo. To allow the snow plows and dump trucks enough room to get the job done, 28 cars were impounded early Jan. 11.

All cars parked overnight on north/south streets in the downtown area were towed to the Fargo impound lot off of 7th Ave N. The city charges a $90 towing fee plus a $10 release fee. Additionally, a $20 storage fee begins accruing on the first day the car is not picked up.

Once all the cars were removed, crews got to work to clear snow from streets and sidewalks. All the snow was piled into dump trucks and hauled to the Fargo landfill. Crews wrapped up the cleanup process around 6 a.m. as downtown traffic started to pick up.

Later in the day on Jan. 11 crews will be working to clear University Dr. S.

