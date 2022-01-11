Cass County authorities searching for missing girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in north Fargo.

Authorities say McKenzie Harris is in contact with a family member, but she hasn’t been found. Harris was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 9.

She’s described as about 5′5″, 120 lbs with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white windbreaker and black leggings.

If you have any information on where she could be, you’re urged to contact dispatch at 701-451-7660.

