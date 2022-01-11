Advertisement

Boardings at 8 commercial airports nearly double in November

Hector International Airport Entrance
Hector International Airport Entrance(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Passenger traffic at North Dakota’s eight commercial airports in November nearly doubled from last year, despite the surging coronavirus.

Year-to-date boardings in November were ahead of 2020 at all eight airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown. Statewide, they were up about 53%, but down 26% from 2019. According to the state Aeronautics Commission, 83,429 people boarded planes at the eight airports during November.

Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner says additional travel demand during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend was reminiscent of pre-pandemic levels, and mild weather limited flight disruptions.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sports - Vikings fire head coach, GM - January 10
Vikings fire head coach, GM
Water meter
‘That’s more than our mortgage.’: Sneaky leak leaves WF family with expensive water bill
James Mulari (left)
UPDATE: Missing Becker County man found
Adam Gierszewski
Man arrested for stabbing, DUI
Fire graphic
Garage, several vehicles destroyed in fire

Latest News

Noon News January 11 - Part 1
Noon News January 11 - Part 1
Noon News January 11 - Part 2
Noon News January 11 - Part 2
Noon Weather - January 11
Noon Weather - January 11
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
North Dakota officials forced to cut back on COVID case work