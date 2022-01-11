Back to milder weather today!

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Warmer air is finally returning to the region as we kick the arctic airmass to the curb for now. A warm front and southwesterly winds bring our temperatures into the 20s and 30s by Tuesday afternoon! Expect a few clouds, but mostly sunny skies through Tuesday. Wednesday won’t be quite as warm, but still nothing to complain about after our recent frigid temps. Highs Wednesday warm into the teens and 20s for most under cloudy skies. A few flurries or a quick snow shower can’t be ruled out Wednesday.

THURSDAY - Temperatures Thursday remain above average under a mostly cloudy sky. High temps in the afternoon warm into the 20s. Then we are closely monitoring a low pressure system that will swing out of Canada bringing our next chance of snow starting overnight Thursday.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday as the low pressure system is continuing to look to bring widespread snow and wind. Although the track of the heaviest snow is still shifting a bit, there could very well be areas in the Valley that receive more than 6″ of snow. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest forecast details.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Heading into the weekend, colder air returns behind the snow system. It won’t be an arctic blast, but temperatures Saturday morning fall to near zero behind Friday’s system. Highs remain chilly with most in the single digits and a few in the low teens. Temperatures moderate again into Sunday, returning to the low to mid 20s with fairly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Starting the new work week, it looks like our mild stretch has moved on. Temperatures Monday morning fall to near 0 with a cold front sliding down from Canada. Highs remain in the single digits.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: A few clouds and southwesterly breeze. Warmer afternoon! Low: 5. High: 31.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Possible flurries. Low: 18. High: 24.

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Continued above average temps. Snow late. Low: 16. High: 29.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow. Steady/falling afternoon temps. Low: 20. High: 24.

SATURDAY: Cold returns. Decreasing clouds. Temps rising late. Low: 2. High: 13.

SUNDAY: Moderating temps. Sun and clouds. Low: 13. High: 25.

MONDAY: Back into the cold. Partly cloudy. Low: 1. High: 7.

