Secure parking may not protect you from catalytic converter thefts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - To deter thieves from stealing catalytic converters, it’s often recommended to park in a secure, well-lit parking area. But as we found out, that may not be enough.

“I think there’s something wrong with this car. It’s extremely loud,” says Paul Tweten.

Last week, he noticed something wasn’t right with his car-- which was parked in his apartment’s underground garage.

“Didn’t really investigate or think to look underneath. I thought this must be engine-related,” he says.

Hoping it was safe to drive Tweten brought it to a mechanic. That’s when the mechanic told him his catalytic converter was missing. A brand new one is estimated to cost him around $2000.

“The mechanic told me they get several a week--like 3 or 4. My insurance guy told me he gets 5 or 6 a week of catalytic converters being stolen,” he says.

Tweten says he recently learned about other vehicles in the garage had their catalytic converters stolen too.

He thinks the culprit stole all of them on the same night.

“It is a secure building. But I think anyone in an apartment knows if someone wants to get in, there are ways,” he says.

His mechanic told him vehicles that vehicles higher up off the ground are targeted because they’re easier to get under.

Thieves can get quite a bit of money selling catalytic converters because of the expensive metals inside.

“It’s something that’s difficult to prevent,” says Tweten.

However, there are programs hoping to prevent these types of crimes.

Some mechanics are offering to add a label, or engrave, their vehicle information onto the part, or else they can add bright paint to deter thieves.

“I’m going to paint my new one with a high temperature, orange paint. It will at least be a deterrent,” he says.

Tweten says his apartment complex is doing a great job doing what it can about the issue.

