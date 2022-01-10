Vikings fire head coach, GM

MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Vikings decided to permanently bench the head coach and general manager.

GM Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer are now out. Spielman was with the team for 16 years and Zimmer was with the team for 8 years.

In a statement, Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf and Owner/Chairman Zygi Wilf said:

“This morning we met with Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer to notify them we will be moving in a different direction at the general manager and head coach positions in 2022. We appreciate Rick and Mike’s commitment to the team’s on-field success, their passion for making a positive impact in our community and their dedication to players, coaches and staff. While these decisions are not easy, we believe it is time for new leadership to elevate our team so we can consistently contend for championships. We wish both Rick and Mike and their families only the best. Our comprehensive search for a new general manager and head coach will begin immediately and will be led internally. We are determined to have sustained success and bring Vikings fans the Super Bowl championships they expect and deserve.”

The Valley News Live sports team says the Vikings missed the playoffs five of the last eight seasons, including this year.

Mark and Zygi Wilf said the search for the next Vikings general manager and head coach will begin immediately.

