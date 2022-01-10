Advertisement

NDSU unveils Sugihara Hall in honor of longtime faculty member

Sugihara Hall is named in honor of James M. Sugihara, a longtime NDSU faculty member and...
Sugihara Hall is named in honor of James M. Sugihara, a longtime NDSU faculty member and administrator who died in 2019 at the age of 101.(NDSU)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University hosted a ribbon cutting Monday morning for the newly constructed Sugihara Hall, located in the center of campus. The new building houses the Departments of Chemistry and Geosciences.

Construction of the $51.2 million, 105,000 square foot building began in the summer of 2020. Sugihara Hall is a state-of-the-art facility with large teaching spaces and research labs, modern design and large windows that allow for a lot of natural light.

Sugihara Hall is named in honor of James M. Sugihara, a longtime NDSU faculty member and administrator who died in 2019 at the age of 101. In 1964 he was named dean of NDSU’s College of Chemistry. His other positions at NDSU included dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, dean of the Graduate School, director of research administration and acting vice president for academic affairs.

Sugihara was an internationally recognized research scientist who retired from NDSU in 1989 and was awarded professor emeritus status. He received an honorary doctorate in 1998. The NDSU Department of Chemistry awards the James and May Sugihara Scholarship to incoming freshmen or current students who have a high academic profile.

Sugihara Hall is located at 1231 Albrecht Boulevard on the NDSU campus in north Fargo.

