Man arrested for stabbing, DUI

Adam Gierszewski
Adam Gierszewski(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has confirmed a stabbing at the 3200 block of 39th St. S., at 2:11 a.m. Monday morning.

After arriving on scene, 40 year old Adam Gierszewski was charged with aggravated assault and driving under the influence.

The victim suffered non-life threatening stab wounds to their neck and hand. Gierszewski did not know the victim beforehand.

