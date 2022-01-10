Garage, several vehicles destroyed in fire

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A garage and several vehicles are destroyed following a fire near Wahpeton, ND.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the fire around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9 for reports of a garage fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to put out the flames, but the building and everything inside is ruined.

The cause of this fire is unknown and the North Dakota State Fire Marshal is now investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.