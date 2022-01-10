Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing elderly man in Becker County

James Mulari (left)
James Mulari (left)(Becker County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGEMA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Becker County are searching for a missing elderly man from the Ogema area.

The Sheriff’s Department says it’s looking for 82-year-old James Mulari, who was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 9 near Park Rapids, MN.

Authorities say Mulari is described as 5′5″, 250 lbs, he was last seen wearing a red flannel button up long sleeve shirt and black pants.

He drives a 2019 red Subaru Outback with MN plates DWM-637.

If you see Mulari, you’re urged to call your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THREE ARRESTED OUTSIDE HOBBY LOBBY
Three people arrested outside Hobby Lobby after police found stolen vehicle
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Power outage generic
More than 1,200 residents are without power
Generic crash
One dies and another injured in rollover crash in Jamestown
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge: Rodriquez can’t use intellectual disability as factor

Latest News

NDT - Baxstar Fishing Guide Service - January 10
NDT - Baxstar Fishing Guide Service - January 10
NDT - Top Talkers - January 10
NDT - Top Talkers - January 10
NDT - Alpine Ski Racer Breezy Johnson - January 10
NDT - Alpine Ski Racer Breezy Johnson - January 10
NDT - Peoples Rising Academy Part 2 - January 10
NDT - Peoples Rising Academy Part 2 - January 10