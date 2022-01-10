Authorities searching for missing elderly man in Becker County

OGEMA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Becker County are searching for a missing elderly man from the Ogema area.

The Sheriff’s Department says it’s looking for 82-year-old James Mulari, who was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 9 near Park Rapids, MN.

Authorities say Mulari is described as 5′5″, 250 lbs, he was last seen wearing a red flannel button up long sleeve shirt and black pants.

He drives a 2019 red Subaru Outback with MN plates DWM-637.

If you see Mulari, you’re urged to call your local law enforcement.

