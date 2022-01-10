Goodbye, Arctic Airmass! 20s and 30s ABOVE Arrive

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Warmer air is finally returning to the region as we kick the arctic airmass to the curb for now. A warm front and southwesterly winds bring our temperatures into the 20s and 30s by Tuesday afternoon! Expect a few clouds, but mostly sunny skeis through Tuesday. Wednesday won’t be quite as warm, but still nothing to complain about after our recent frigis temps. Highs Wednesday warm into the teens and 20s for most under cloudy skies. A few flurries or a quick snow shower can’t be ruled out Wednesday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Thursday and Friday are looking to be above-average in the temperature department as well. Most of the cloud cover continues into Thursday with highs in the 20s. There is a chance for snow developing late Thursday and into Friday as a low pressure system comes through. It is also looking like wind increases along with the system as well.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Heading into the weekend, colder air returns behind the snow system. It won’t be an arctic blast, but temperatures Saturday morning fall to near zero behind Friday’s system. Highs remain chilly with most in the single digits and a few in the low teens. Temperatures moderate again into Sunday, returning to the low to mid 20s with fairly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Starting the new work week, it looks like our mild stretch has moved on. Temperatures Monday morning fall to near 0 with a cold front sliding down from Canada. Highs remain in the single digits.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: A few clouds and southwesterly breeze. Warmer afternoon! Low: 5. High: 31.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Possible flurries. Low: 18. High: 24.

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Continued above average temps. Snow late. Low: 16. High: 29.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of snow early. Steady/falling afternoon temps. Low: 20. High: 24.

SATURDAY: Cold returns. Decreasing clouds. Temps rising late. Low: 2. High: 13.

SUNDAY: Moderating temps. Sun and clouds. Low: 13. High: 25.

MONDAY: Back into the cold. Partly cloudy. Low: 1. High: 7.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.