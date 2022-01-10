Advertisement

Active oil well fire in Genora, ND

By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division is investigating an active oil well fire on Monday, about 3 miles north of Grenora, North Dakota.  Koda Resources Operating, LLC reported the fire at a tank battery on location. The fire is being contained on-site and the wells have been secured. Local emergency response and a state investigator are on site. No injuries have been reported.

Koda has estimated 1,362 barrels of crude oil and 1,672 barrels of produced water are on location but, until the fire is out, it is undetermined how much of that has burned up.

Federal and state laws require federal and/or state agencies be notified in the event of accidental spillage of any materials that may pollute water, air or soil.

More information about notifications and the public access tool can be found on North Dakota’s Unified Spill Reporting System page at spill.nd.gov

