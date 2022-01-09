Three people arrested outside Hobby Lobby after police found stolen vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people were arrested Saturday afternoon outside of the Hobby Lobby on 13th Avenue after police found them in the possession of a stolen vehicle.

FPD says just before 4 p.m., .an officer spotted the stolen vehicle in the Hobby Lobby parking lot.

Officers then arrested the individuals, who police say are not from Fargo.

Authorities also say a gun was found in the vehicle, but there was no threat to the public.

The investigation is still ongoing.

