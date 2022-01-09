Advertisement

Three people arrested outside Hobby Lobby after police found stolen vehicle

THREE ARRESTED OUTSIDE HOBBY LOBBY
THREE ARRESTED OUTSIDE HOBBY LOBBY(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people were arrested Saturday afternoon outside of the Hobby Lobby on 13th Avenue after police found them in the possession of a stolen vehicle.

FPD says just before 4 p.m., .an officer spotted the stolen vehicle in the Hobby Lobby parking lot.

Officers then arrested the individuals, who police say are not from Fargo.

Authorities also say a gun was found in the vehicle, but there was no threat to the public.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage generic
More than 1,200 residents are without power
Brooklyn Henderson
Authorities asking for help finding missing Enderlin teen girl
Scruffy Duffy's
Frisco businesses welcome Bison fans with open arms
Thief caught on camera goes on shopping spree
Thief caught on camera goes on shopping spree
Fire
Propane tank at J.R. Simplot Plant catches on fire

Latest News

Generic crash
One dies and another injured in rollover crash in Jamestown
Chips Clips
Snow removal services stay in high demand in the F-M area
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday January 8
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday January 8
The NDSU Bison took down Montana St. for the ninth national championship.
NDSU Football Caps 2021 Season With Ninth FCS National Championship