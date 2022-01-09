Snow removal services stay in high demand in the F-M area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the recent heavy snowfall events in the area, many people were and are still waiting to get their roads and driveways clear.

But demand and staffing shortages are making things more difficult for some snow removal companies to keep up.

“It’s always going to get cleared. We’ll get you cleared out,” says owner Chip’s Clips Lawncare Chip Williamson.

With all the snow the area has been getting recently Chips Clips in West Fargo says it’s been getting constant requests to come to clear it.

“With storms that come through like that, everyone does need help. I’ve always thought of ourselves as firefighters, but let’s go with first responders. It’s not over til it’s over,” says Williamson.

Williamson says until the storm is over, there’s only so much they can do.

“I always tell our clients that if there’s a snow pile you absolutely can’t get across, give us a call. We’ll come over that way,” he says.

But they have to have priorities.

“Businesses will take priority. We’ll do everything in our power to have them open by business,” says Williamson.

Williamson tells us with the extreme cold, the equipment has been breaking down and it’s been hard to find replacement parts.

Which doesn’t help when his team is already working long days and they’re understaffed.

“We are looking for help. I need help really bad. When you get the really big ones that come through, these guys are out there 12, 16, 20 hours,” he says.

And...

“With the cold snap through January and February, it’s hard to say what will come with that. I know when the temps go up, I’m pretty sure it will snow,” says Williamson.

With all the chaos and long days, there is some peace that comes with the job.

“The city’s ours. It’s quiet and we get to do our work in peace almost. I like that,” he says.

