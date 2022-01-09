Advertisement

One dies and another injured in rollover crash in Jamestown

Generic crash
Generic crash(MGN/WGEM)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Wyoming man has died and another person was injured this afternoon in a rollover crash on I-94 in Jamestown.

A report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol says the man and a male passenger were traveling in a pickup on the interstate near exit 258 when the driver lost control.

This caused the vehicle to hit the median and roll across the westbound lanes before landing upright in a ditch.

The 69-year-old driver died on the scene while his 26-year-old passenger was taken to a nearby hospital.

Names won’t be released until the family has been notified.

