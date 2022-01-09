Arctic Air For One More Day

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The Arctic Blast stays for Monday with even colder morning temperatures, as low as 10 to 25 below. Morning wind chill values across Northwestern MN will be near -40. Monday afternoon temperatures remain below zero, but a warm front will be approaching late bringing rising temperatures overnight into Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: There will be a slow warming trend that begins on Tuesday, as we look to start the morning in the single digits on either side of zero for most. South wind and a few clouds are expected. Temperatures warm up into the teens and 20s above! We stay in the 20s to near 30 Wednesday afternoon.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: The warmer air mass stck around Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds. Lows start off in the teens above zero with afternoon temperatures rising into the 20s for most. Some areas south may be able to see temperatures near 30 degrees come Thursday afternoon! For Friday, temperatures look to start in the teens above and either stay steady or fall during the day on Friday under mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for light snow Friday as a low pressure system passes to our north and a cold front swings across the region. At this time it looks to be light.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Heading into the weekend, colder air returns. It won’t be an arctic blast, but temperatures Saturday morning fall to near zero behind Friday’s system. Highs remain chilly with most in the single digits and a few in the low teens. Temperatures moderate again into Sunday, returning to hte low to mid 20s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - MONDAY: Temperatures remain frigid, then warm late! Partly cloudy. Low: -20. High: -4.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and southerly breeze. Warmer afternoon! Low: 3. High: 29.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Well-above average temps. Low: 18. High: 27.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Continued above average temps. Low: 16. High: 29.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. Steady/falling afternoon temps. Low: 20. High: 24.

SATURDAY: Cold returns. Decreasing clouds. Low: 2. High: 10.

SUNDAY: Moderating temps. Sun and clouds. Low: 8. High: 25.

