TONIGHT: Blowing/Drifting Snow, Arctic Air Returning

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TONIGHT: The worst of the wind continues from the Devils Lake Basin to Valley City - that is where the Blizzard Warning continues until 9:00 tonight. The rest of the region is under a Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow. Dangerously cold temperatures return to the region by this evening.

SUNDAY - MONDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Arctic air slams back into the valley. Gusty and very cold north wind will usher bring temperatures Sunday morning down to -15 to -30, with dangerous wind chills between -30 and -45. Highs Sunday remain below zero for the majority of the region. The Arctic Blast stays for Monday too, with even colder morning temperatures, as low as 20 to 40 below. Monday afternoon temperatures remain below zero, but a warm front will be approaching late bringing rising temperatures overnight into Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: There will be a slow warming trend that begins on Tuesday, as we look to start the morning in the single digits on either side of zero for most. South wind and a few clouds are expected. Temperatures warm up into the teens and 20s above! We stay in the 20s to near 30 Wednesday afternoon.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: The warmer air mass stck around Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds. Lows start off in the teens above zero with afternoon temperatures rising into the 20s for most. Some areas south may be able to see temperatures near 30 degrees come Thursday afternoon! For Friday, temperatures look to start in the teens above and either stay steady or fall during the day on Friday under mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for light snow Friday as a low pressure system passes to our north and a cold front swings across the region. At this time it looks to be light.

SATURDAY: Heading into the weekend, colder air returns. It won’t be an arctic blast, but temperatures Saturday morning fall to near zero behind Friday’s system. Highs remain chilly with most in the single digits and a few in the low teens.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Dangerous wind chills. Low: -15. High: -2.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - MONDAY: Temperatures remain frigid, then warm late! Partly cloudy. Low: -20. High: -4.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and southerly breeze. Warmer afternoon. Low: 3. High: 24.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Well-above average temps. Low: 18. High: 30.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Low: 16. High: 29.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. Low: 20. High: 24.

SATURDAY: Cold returns. Decreasing clouds. Low: 2. High: 10.

