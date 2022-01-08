Advertisement

Propane tank at J.R. Simplot Plant catches on fire

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A propane tank at an agricultural plant in Grand Forks went up in flames Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to the J.R. Simplot plant on Gateway Drive just after 9 a.m.

Authorities say when they arrived a large fire was coming from the thousand-gallon tank sitting close to the building.

Crews were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to the building.

No employees or firefighters were hurt.

The plant resumed operations about an hour later.

