More than 1,200 residents are without power

Power outage generic
Power outage generic(WALB)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 1,200 Cass County Electric Cooperative members are currently without power.

Officials say residents near the NW, SE, & SW corners of I-29 and I-94 are experiencing the outage. This would be roughly from 32nd Ave. & 28th St. to 41st St.

It is unclear, at this time, what caused the power outages. CCEC says crews are working on the issue.

A map of the outages can be found here.

