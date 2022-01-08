More than 1,200 residents are without power

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 1,200 Cass County Electric Cooperative members are currently without power.

Officials say residents near the NW, SE, & SW corners of I-29 and I-94 are experiencing the outage. This would be roughly from 32nd Ave. & 28th St. to 41st St.

It is unclear, at this time, what caused the power outages. CCEC says crews are working on the issue.

A map of the outages can be found here.

