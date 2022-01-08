Live in Frisco: Beth runs down the fan experience

FRISCO, TX. (Valley News Live) - It’s a big weekend for Bison fans and our Valley News Live sports team is down in Frisco, Texas. Beth Hoole explains a few ways the fan experience will be different this year.

The Bison are prepared to make their return to the National Championship game, looking to win their 9th FCS Title. The Bison are no strangers to Frisco, and neither are their fans, Bison Nation is well-represented here in Frisco, everywhere you go you’ll see green and yellow shirts.

But while this may be a familiar location for Bison Fans, there will be some key differences this year. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the stadium is looking to make this a contactless experience, meaning the only bags you are allowed to bring in have to be clear. They have to be able to see what is inside. The only non-clear bags allowed in are small clutches.

It’s also going to be a contactless experience at the concession stand. All transactions are going to be contactless and cashless.

And a major tradition will not be happening this year. The winning team’s fan-base will not be allowed to storm the field due to those COVID protocols.

Just some things to look out for as we get ready for Saturday’s National Title game at Toyota Stadium. The Bison and Bobcats kick off at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.