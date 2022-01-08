‘It’s really nice to be back’: High schoolers kick-off upcoming robotics season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Numerous students in the Fargo-Moorhead area participated in a kick-off event on Saturday for the upcoming robotics season. Teams were also gifted 3-D printers as they prepare for the regionals in March up in Grand Forks, N.D.

“They’re usually like, woah that’s so cool, and then they get confused because they’re like, that seems really difficult.” said freshman Julliette Champagne of the Red River Rage 7048 team, when she tells her friends about robotics.

Champagne is brand new to the world of robotics and was one of many of students across the world participating in the kick-off event.

“It’s exciting, cause last year we really didn’t have an opportunity to compete, we just did a skills’ year and moved out of our old location so it’s really nice to be back, back working on stuff again.” said Colton Tomaenk.

Teams through STEM Alliance and FIRST, will have six weeks to build a robot that can complete tasks and compete in regional matchups. This year, teams at the Fargo event were gifted 3-D printers. John Schneider of Fargo 3-D printing, says that it’s incredible to see these students be inspired.

“Things like 3-d printing or engineering aren’t always the most exciting things but when you see that spark get lit, it’s just incredible, it’s really exciting because you never know what that’s going to inspire them to do at some point in the future.” said Schneider.

Last year, the robotics program was heavily altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no in-person competition and no trips to regionals. However, this year was different and after two years, they’re finally building a new robot as a team.

“It’s going to be very special. Last year they changed a little bit and we did FIRST at home which was more a digital competition but being able to get back into the shop, build a new robot.” said Rory Held, a coach with STEM Alliance FM.

