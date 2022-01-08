Advertisement

Homeless shelters are crucial as the extreme cold sets in

By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The extreme cold is heavily impacting homeless shelters in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Despite overflows and overcrowding, it is important to them to keep helping those in need despite the circumstances.

“The kind of temperatures that we are having right now are just not compatible with human survival,” said Sue Koesterman, a pastor and CEO of Churches United in Moorhead. “For folks in our community who are experiencing homelessness, particularly those that are unsheltered, the ability to access shelter and a warm building can be the difference between life and death.”

Erin Prochnow, the CEO of YWCA, says during this time of the year, some women stay in abusive situations because they don’t want to be homeless during the dead of winter. That’s where shelters like YWCA have stepped in, to give those struggling an avenue to escape.

“Select to stay in an abusive situation rather than flee in cold temperatures like this, with fear of having to sleep in a car or otherwise subject the children to that as well.” said Prochnow.

Koesterman, says that it comes down to helping those during these difficult times.

“All of us face difficult times in our lives and we need friends and family and neighbors and our community to walk with us when we are experiencing tough times.” said Koesterman.

