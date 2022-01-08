Advertisement

Chinese American man attacked in NYC dies months later

Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a Chinese American man who was brutally attacked in April while collecting cans in East Harlem has died of his injuries.

Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31 and that the attack has now been deemed a homicide.

Forty-nine-year-old Jarrod Powell was previously charged with attempted murder, felony assault and hate crimes charges. A message was left seeking comment with his lawyers.

Prosecutors say Powell attacked Ma from behind, knocked him to the ground and repeatedly kicked his head.

