BLIZZARD WARNING: Devils Lake Basin into Valley City... Blowing snow Saturday, arctic air returns with a vengeance

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY: Blizzard Warning west, Winter Weather Advisory elsewhere for wind and blowing snow. We warm up a bit Saturday morning before temperatures drop off the table in the afternoon with a strong northwest wind. Northwest winds gusting to 40mph or more could cause more blowing and drifting snow as a cold front sweeps through, which is why we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday, in addition to the dangerously cold temperatures that will be returning to the region.

SUNDAY-MONDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Arctic air slams back into the valley behind Saturday’s brief round of snow. Gusty and very cold north wind will usher air with temperatures Sunday morning between 15 and 30 below, with highs Sunday near -10 for many areas. The Arctic Blast stays for Monday too, with even colder morning temperatures, as low as 20 to 40 below. Highs Monday only move into the negative single digits.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: There will be a slow warming trend that begins on Tuesday, as we look to enjoy the warming of the arctic air mass. South wind and a few clouds are expected. Temperatures will begin in the teens to 20s below, but we warm up into the teens and 20s above! We stay in the teens and 20s Wednesday afternoon, as well, with perhaps a few more clouds building in Wednesday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Some warmer air looks to linger on Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds. Lows start off in the teens above, with afternoon temperatures rising into the 20s for most. Some areas south may be able to see temperatures near 30 degrees come Thursday afternoon! For Friday, temperatures look to start in the teens above and either stay steady or fall during the day on Friday under mostly cloudy skies.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Warmest temperatures in the morning, then cold wind with blowing and drifting snow. Low: 15. High: 19.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: -15. High: -5.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - MONDAY: Temperatures remain frigid! Partly cloudy. Low: -23. High: -4.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and south wind. Warmer afternoon. Low: -13. High: 20.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 11. High: 27.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 16. High: 25.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Steady or falling temps. Low: 18. High: 19.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.