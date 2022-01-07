Advertisement

Scotty’s Deli closes in Grand Forks

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scotty’s Deli on South Washington Street in Grand Forks has closed. The business posted on Facebook Friday:

“We’ve been struggling with writing this all morning. Due to several unforeseen circumstances Scotty’s will not be opening again. We would like to thank all of our great customers and our amazing staff for the last 6 years. We will miss all of you.”

The business had posted about daily closures all week. Scotty’s was known for sandwiches, wraps and lavosh. The business opened in 2015 after the closing of Al’s Grill.

