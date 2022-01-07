‘One day at a time.’: MN man making positive improvements months after West Nile diagnosis

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 24-year-old Minnesota man is continuing his fight tonight four months after being diagnosed with a serious case of West Nile.

It’s a story we first told you about back in September when the deadly virus left Dryden Thompson on a ventilator and unresponsive.

After weeks on a ventilator and months in Sanford’s critical care hospital, Thompson rang in the new year with a smile.

“It was the best gift we could have received to end the 2021 year. It was awesome,” Thompson’s girlfriend, Grace Pederson said.

Just last week, Thompson was flown to Craig Hospital in Denver, Colo., which is a facility dedicated to treating those with spinal cord injuries and traumatic brain injuries.

“Just the week that he’s been there—Crazy transformations. He can sit up in his chair for a long period of time, where before he could never do that. He can hold his head up for hours on end,” Pederson said.

Pederson says besides not remembering getting sick, Thompson doesn’t have memory issues. She also says Thompson’s now able to talk, however a paralyzed vocal cord has dimmed his voice to more of a whisper for now.

“Hopefully soon he’ll have enough strength to start walking. His arms are not moving as much as we want him too. He can’t lift his arms up or down but his wrists and hands are working really good,” she said. “We have great hope that he will one day start living a normal life again, but maybe this is the new normal for us and we’ll just have to make the best of it.”

At this point, it’s unclear if Thompson will make a full recovery, but spirits and hopes remain high in the Thompson family who say it’s already a miracle how far he’s come.

“At the beginning we didn’t know if Dryden would make it. We were taking it one day at a time, hoping and praying to God that Dryden would wake up. Now he’s smiling, he’s talking, he’s eating, he’s in the best facility that cares for him. God is great. He is,” Pederson said.

Pederson says she and Thompson’s family want to thank both the Fargo-Moorhead community, and those in Roseau County for the continued and unwavering support. She says the prayers and well wishes have meant more than anyone will ever know.

“I guess you just don’t realize the people that are there to support you and love you until something so tragic happens,” she said.

For every day Thompson continues to get one step closer to coming home for good, Pederson says she plans to be there cheering him on.

“Oh my gosh, I would never leave him! He’s the rock of it all. He is probably the most happy guy ever. He has a smile on his face every day,” she smiled. “We have so many laughs. These memories may not be the ones we pictured in life, but they’re ones we will cherish.”

Thompson is expected to stay in Craig Hospital for up to 75 days.

You can stay up to date with Thompson’s journey on his Caring Bridge page. There’s also a GoFundMe set up for his growing medical bills.

A meat raffle is being held at the Warroad Eagles Club on Friday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. in support of Thompson and his family. You can also donate at:

Security State Bank of Warroad

PO Box 70

Warroad, MN 56763

Attn: Dryden Thompson Benefit

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.