‘I can look back on these years with pride’: NDSU marching band’s lead man retiring

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sigurd Johnson. A teacher, a director, a lover of music and a father figure to thousands. Many labels can be attached to Johnson, who nearly 15 years ago took over the NDSU Gold Star Marching Band.

”I’m quite sure I can look back on these years with pride.” said Johnson.

After countless victories, national titles and thousands of students coming through his program, he is hanging it up. Johnson is retiring form the marching band after his final game, which happens to be the FCS national championship game between the Bison and Montana State.

“It’s an interesting moment. I’m of course, I’m going to miss an awful lot of things I do with the band and all of the activities and what we have done of the years.” said Johnson.

Music has played a major role in the 62-year-old’s life. Taking him from Concordia University to the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. In 2008, he joined NDSU as a professor of music. Johnson shared what it has been like to look back after all these years.

“As I get back and reflect on a lot of really fun and great experiences. So many with the marching band, so many great football games, so many great travel experiences, taking the band to Ireland and just going to the Minnesota State Fair and of course going to Frisco.” said Johnson.

Memories that will continue as the band will hold a swan song for Johnson in what they consider their second home, Frisco, TX.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.