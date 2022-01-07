Advertisement

High school athlete dies from injuries sustained during hockey game

A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who...
A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.(JohnAlexandr // Canva)
By Andrew Masse
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete in Connecticut who died from an accident during a hockey game.

According to WFSB, a student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The athlete’s name was not released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blair Whitten July mugshot
Woman pleads guilty to threatening to rape couple’s dog, terrorizing
Tricky travel for Bison Fans-January 05, 2022
Travel woes for Bison fans headed to Frisco
Mask mandates going back in effect in MN cities
Cervantes mugshot
WF man accused of throwing fatal blow at concert taking case to trial
Dryden Thompson
‘One day at a time.’: MN man making positive improvements months after West Nile diagnosis

Latest News

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond....
Parents returning to court, teen waives hearing in Michigan school shooting
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will...
Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80 million
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences
10:00PM News January 6 - Part 2
10:00PM News January 6 - Part 2
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close as police arrest suspect 35 years later