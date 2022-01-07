Girl hit by truck while crossing the street

FOSSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A girl was hit while crossing the street in Fosston.

It happened at around 8:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 1st St. E. and N. Granum Ave. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says she was crossing 1st. St. E. and was hit by a pickup truck driven by 49-year-old Kerry Cran.

The girl was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and authorities have not released her age.

