Fire at Grand Forks Auto Shop

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle caught fire inside Smitty’s Transmission Service at 4300 Gateway Drive.

17 firefighters responded to the blaze just after 9 AM Friday. Fire crews say, when they arrived, there was smoke coming from an open overhead garage door.

The vehicle was damaged by fire, and the structure sustained smoke damage. The business able to resume operations by approximately 10:30 am. No one was hurt.

