Fargo’s Officer Bloom up for SRO Photo of the Month

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Officer Michael Bloom is in the running for the SRO Photo of the Month. The contest is through the National Association of School Resource Officers.

You may recognize Officer Bloom as the police officer who raps. He has created several videos with a local rap group to get important messages across, such as putting a stop to bullying and raising awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. He currently serves as a Community Trust Officer with the Fargo Police Department

Bloom is one of three officers you can vote for in the SRO Photo of the Month contest for January. The other two officers are Officer Don Cho of the Demarest Police Department in New Jersey and Officer Mark Bennett of the Metro Nashville Davidson County Police Department in Tennessee.

You can vote by searching for the post on the @NASRO_Info account on Instagram or by clicking HERE.

