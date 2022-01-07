Fargo, West Fargo Public Schools Cancelled Friday Due to Cold

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Here are the notifications sent to families:

All Fargo Public Schools (FPS) classes and extra-curricular activities are cancelled for Friday, January 7, including the Early Childhood Special Education pre-school program and Adult Learning Center. This decision has been made due to the impact of the forecasted cold temperatures and wind on school buses and the district’s school buildings.

FPS has been informed by its bus transportation company, Valley Bus, that a number of buses are not operational and the conditions forecasted tomorrow present increased challenges to keep enough buses working to operate all of our routes. Additionally, a large number of the district’s school buildings have been moved to electric demand curtailment for their heating, which could create building related problems due to the forecasted temperatures. Due to the combination of these factors and their potential impact, schools will be closed on Friday, January 7.

Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Monday, April 18; students and staff will be expected to be in school on April 18.

District administration has been reviewing the forecast and associated wind chill warnings for tomorrow, Friday, January 7. Multiple sources are forecasting a windchill of -45 or lower, including a forecasted -51 windchill during the timeframe when buses would be picking up students. In consideration of these extreme temperatures, WFPS is erring on the side of caution and cancelling school and activities for tomorrow, Friday, January 7.

These extremely cold temperatures are considered dangerous to anyone that is outside for longer than 5-10 minutes. With consideration of the number of our students that utilize our bus services and those that walk to school each day, we cannot, in good conscience, expect families to make a decision about placing their students in such dangerous conditions. The length of time that students would be standing at bus stops or walking to school has the potential to exceed that 5-10 minute timeframe.

In addition to the danger to students, we would be remiss to not acknowledge the impact these extreme temperatures have on other key operational areas in our district, including consistent heating of our facilities and the safe operation of our buses.

Since this is an emergency closure, there will be no virtual learning for students.

Based on our calendar for the 2021-22 school year, the district will meet the required number of academic minutes without having to make up tomorrow’s cancellation. This means that there will be NO CHANGES to any future breaks planned in our calendar because of cancelling school for tomorrow.

Staff, please watch your email for an additional communication regarding expectations for tomorrow.

