Cars needing repairs because of the freezing weather are filling up auto shops

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “You should’ve ideally done it sooner,” says Dan’s Service Center’s Chad O’Connell.

Auto care shops have been seeing a lot of issues due to the cold both Elite Automotive Center and Dan’s Service Center say it’s the busiest time of year.

This year particularly, the phones have been off the hooks.

“There are some cases where we’re getting into the days and weeks,” says O’Connell.

“Normally we can do same-day service and walk-in service. This last week we’ve actually been booking into next week, unfortunately,” says Elite Automotive Center’s Philip Korbel.

This has been the case with most shops in the area.

Some are even booked out as long as two weeks.

“A couple of different issues we’ve been running into as far as no starts being towed in and no heat,” says Korbel.

“We’ve seen a lot of people who have been continually trying to start their car. They’re flooding it out and then have to change the spark plugs and the oil,” says O’Connell.

You may not have a warning sign something is wrong with your car until it’s too late.

“You can do some serious damage. Even possibly wrecking your engine,” says O’Connell.

These repairs aren’t cheap.

“The simple battery with parts, labor, and tax can cost $150, all the way up to $1600 for more internal repairs,” says Korbel.

These experts say to stay with your maintenance and seasonal checkups to prevent these expensive repairs.

“Go off the recommendations, check your batteries, make sure you have coolants and fluids topped off. That way it can make a world of difference between keeping your motor strong and running through the season or failure and repairs are required then,” says Korbel.

“It’s a lot of if you can do some preventative maintenance stuff,” says O’Connell.

Remembering to let your vehicle run for fifteen minutes before taking off is another step to help save you, and your car, problems down the road.

