Authorities asking for help finding missing Enderlin teen girl

Brooklyn Henderson
Brooklyn Henderson(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDERLIN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers in Ransom County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old girl out of Enderlin.

Officials say Brooklyn Henderson was last seen on Dec. 30, 2021, but it’s unclear where she was last seen or what she could possibly be wearing.

She’s described as 5′6″, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you see Brooklyn, or know her whereabouts you’re urged to call the Ransom County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 701-683-5255.

