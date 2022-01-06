Advertisement

Woman hit by SUV while waiting for order inside Detroit restaurant

By WXYZ staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DETROIT (WXYZ) – It was just past midnight on New Year’s Day when an SUV veered off the road, hit the gas and went directly into the front of a Detroit restaurant.

Marnasia Bracey was inside Zorba’s Coney Island waiting for her order.

“I heard a boom and then stuff was just falling on top of me,” she said.

Surveillance video shows Bracey at the counter when the vehicle crashes into the restaurant, hitting her and pinning her against the counter.

While she’s buried under debris, the SUV backs up and eventually takes off.

“I’m still in shock,” Bracey said. “I can’t believe that was me.”

Bracey was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but has since been released.

Police said no one else was seriously injured.

The driver and a female passenger, seen arguing in the parking lot before leaving the scene, have been identified, and the SUV has been recovered.

Bracey said she’ll need physical therapy for her injuries and is still in shock over what happened, but she feels lucky to be alive and back home.

“I’m beyond thankful,” she said. “I’m truly blessed. I’m so happy to be here.”

