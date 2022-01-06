Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to threatening to rape couple’s dog, terrorizing

Blair Whitten July mugshot
Blair Whitten July mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The woman who was at the center of several criminal investigations this summer, including telling a north Fargo couple she was going to ‘sodomize’ their dog, has taken a plea deal.

28-year-old Blair Whitten was originally charged with felony terrorizing and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, but court documents show while Whitten pleaded guilty to misdemeanor terrorizing, the latter charge was dismissed.

Whitten was also accused of disrupting her ex-boyfriend’s funeral back in May, as well as spray painting a Fargo church’s Jesus statue black. Whitten was given credit for time served in the first case, and was placed on 11 months of unsupervised probation, as well as slapped with a $500 fee in the vandalism case.

The most recent case happened on just before 5 p.m. on July 13 in the 1200 block of 4th St. N.

When officers arrived on scene, the male victim stated he was sitting in a chair outside with his dog when Whitten came walking around the corner, documents say. Whitten stated she was looking for a friend, Clarence Flowers, who was murdered at the home in 2015.

The man told officers although he told Whitten to leave multiple times, she went on a rant and threatened to burn the house down, ‘sodomize’ his dog and then kicked a dog ornament in the yard. Documents say Whitten also threatened to have other people come over and kill the victim.

The victim stated Whitten left, but a neighbor saw Whitten come back a short time later holding a rock, documents state.

Court records show a Cass County judge gave Whitten credit for time she’s already served in jail, but ordered her to obtain a mental health evaluation and to follow any and all recommendations that follow, as well as to serve two years of unsupervised probation. Whitten is also not to have any contact with the victims.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: No Travel Advised/Travel Advisories issued for the region
19th Ave. alternate route
UPDATE: 19th Ave. N. in Fargo has been reopened
West Fargo Public Schools logo
WFPS cancels school giving families short notice to pick up their children
Multiple semis are in the median along I-94 near Rothsay, MN.
Three semis stuck in median of I-94 near Rothsay
Vehicle rollover on Red River Bridge
Rollover on Red River Bridge

Latest News

19th Ave. alternate route
UPDATE: 19th Ave. N. in Fargo has been reopened
Katelynn Berry
More agencies join search for missing woman
Cervantes mugshot
WF man accused of throwing fatal blow at concert taking case to trial
Red River Valley Fair announcement of 3 Doors Down.
3 Doors Down coming to the Red River Valley Fair