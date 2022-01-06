Woman pleads guilty to threatening to rape couple’s dog, terrorizing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The woman who was at the center of several criminal investigations this summer, including telling a north Fargo couple she was going to ‘sodomize’ their dog, has taken a plea deal.

28-year-old Blair Whitten was originally charged with felony terrorizing and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, but court documents show while Whitten pleaded guilty to misdemeanor terrorizing, the latter charge was dismissed.

Whitten was also accused of disrupting her ex-boyfriend’s funeral back in May, as well as spray painting a Fargo church’s Jesus statue black. Whitten was given credit for time served in the first case, and was placed on 11 months of unsupervised probation, as well as slapped with a $500 fee in the vandalism case.

The most recent case happened on just before 5 p.m. on July 13 in the 1200 block of 4th St. N.

When officers arrived on scene, the male victim stated he was sitting in a chair outside with his dog when Whitten came walking around the corner, documents say. Whitten stated she was looking for a friend, Clarence Flowers, who was murdered at the home in 2015.

The man told officers although he told Whitten to leave multiple times, she went on a rant and threatened to burn the house down, ‘sodomize’ his dog and then kicked a dog ornament in the yard. Documents say Whitten also threatened to have other people come over and kill the victim.

The victim stated Whitten left, but a neighbor saw Whitten come back a short time later holding a rock, documents state.

Court records show a Cass County judge gave Whitten credit for time she’s already served in jail, but ordered her to obtain a mental health evaluation and to follow any and all recommendations that follow, as well as to serve two years of unsupervised probation. Whitten is also not to have any contact with the victims.

