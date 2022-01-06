WF man accused of throwing fatal blow at concert taking case to trial

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of throwing a fatal punch that killed a father of six is now slated to go to trial next month.

36-year-old Tomas Cervantes remains at the Cass County Jail and is charged with felony manslaughter and aggravated assault in the death of 53-year-old Roberto ‘Bobby’ Balboa. The alleged assault happened in the early morning hours on Aug. 21 when both Balboa and Cervantes were at a concert at the Speedway Events Center in West Fargo. Court documents say Balboa was pushed by someone and when he turned around to see who did it, he was struck in the face, knocked unconscious, fell and hit his head on the concrete floor.

A photo lineup was later shown to one of the bouncers at the event, and documents say he pointed towards a photo of Cervantes and identified him as the suspect.

When questioned by investigators, documents say Cervantes admitted to punching Balboa once, but said he did it in self-defense.

‘However, based off his statements which indicated the victim’s body, nor his face was pointed in the direction of Cervantes, he did not identify clear reasons why he feared’ Balboa, court documents say.

Cervantes’ trial is set to begin on February 8.

