Travel woes for Bison fans headed to Frisco

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The big championship game for the Bison football team is this weekend and the excitement is running high.

“Go Bison,” said Jodi Kyllo, an NDSU fan. “I am pretty excited about getting to Frisco.”

This year, getting to Texas is easier said than done.

“Our flight has been delayed now by two hours. We’ll have a connection in Minneapolis,” said Kyllo.

Like many others, Kyllo has moved from Plan A to Plan B, but she says she is used to these kinds of setbacks.

“We used to always drive to Frisco. That was always difficult by not knowing how the roads would be. Whether it’s the roads, the wind, or flight you need to worry about, it’s just the way travel is here in the Dakotas,” she said.

Not only were flights delayed, but many others were also canceled forcing many people to miss the game entirely.

Midwest Sports Tours stepped in offering some people a spot on their bus.

We’re excited to take our friends and fans down to Texas. Everyone should go to Frisco and experience it one time,” said Mike Schmitz of Midwest Sports Tours.

Some people are choosing to watch the game from home this year.

“I would love to be there, but there will be other games,” said Rob Roberts- Owner, Breadsmith.

Roberts says he was thinking of the bigger picture.

“As much as I want to go to Frisco, I just figured as a small business owner, I didn’t think it was fair for me to go down there come back and potentially have to go through a five-day quarantine,” he said. “I have one worker out on COVID watch. I am the open backup for everyone.”

Whether or not they are going to Frisco, fans are rooting for a win.

“Go Bison, Go Bison.”

