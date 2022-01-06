More than 2,000 cited during Click It or Ticket enforcement

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign from November 1 to December 16, 2021 to help save lives on North Dakota roads.

A total of 2,071 citations were given over the course of seven weeks. Of the total citations, 731 were for failure to wear a seat belt and 26 were child restraint citations. Tickets for speeding totaled 797.

The traffic stops also resulted in 194 other traffic citations, such as disobeying traffic signals and equipment violations, 78 uninsured motorists, 68 suspended/revoked license violations, 30 drug arrests, 12 citations for distracted driving, 16 warrants served, and five driving under the influence (DUI) citations.

In 2020, 60% of motor vehicle deaths in North Dakota were not wearing their seat belt. Law enforcement say seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.