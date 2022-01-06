More agencies join search for missing woman

SIDNEY, Mont. (Valley News Live/KFYR-TV) - More agencies are lending their hand to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate how a Sidney woman disappeared last month.

The FBI, Montana Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and U.S. Border Patrol are assisting the department in the search for 26-year-old Katelyn Berry, who was last seen on December 21, 2021, and hasn’t been seen since.

Berry is the daughter of Grand Forks Assistant State’s Attorney Carmell Mattison. You can watch the story, including an interview with Katelyn’s father, HERE.

Sheriff John Dynneson says it remains simply as a missing persons case, but the office is also working to find out if foul play is suspected.

“We’re still reaching out to various things through social media. I requested the department of justice to assist us in trying to get us some information out to the trucking industry, the hotel industry, and that kind of thing,” said Dynneson.

Berry left her cell phone at her residence and often walks to the nearby TownPump gas station south of Sidney.

Berry is a white female, slender build, 5′4″, 100 pounds, green eyes and natural brown hair. Her hair is currently shoulder length and dark brown.

Anyone with any information on Berry is asked to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 406-433-2919.

