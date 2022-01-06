Cold temps burst sprinkler system at West Fargo senior living facility

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The cold weather is causing major issues at a senior living facility in West Fargo.

Crews were called to New Perspective Senior Living in the 600 block of 33rd Ave. E. around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6. for reports of a burst pipe.

Our Valley News Live photojournalist on scene says fire officials blame the cold weather for the pipes of the sprinkler system bursting. There is reportedly extensive damage inside the facility but no residents are displaced.

