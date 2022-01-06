City of Audubon issues water boiling advisory

AUDUBON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The city of Audubon is issuing a boil water advisory because the current water may contain bacteria that could make you sick.

The city says the advisory will be in place for a minimum of 24 hours and it went into effect on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 6.

Residents should not drink, brush their teeth or cook with tap water without boiling it first.

The advisory posted by the city says “You may notice a discoloration of the water. Over time rust and iron builds up on the inside of the lines, when there is a loss of pressure and then a surge, some of the rust and iron particles are pushed out of the lines and through to your faucet. Please check any filters on items such as softeners, water heaters, refrigerator filters, etc. for a build up of the particles.”

The city says it expects to solve the problem in two days.

If you have any questions or concern about your water, you can call 218-439-6582.

