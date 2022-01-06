Advertisement

Central MN college requiring COVID booster shots

(WBRC)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGEVILLE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A college and university in central Minnesota is now requiring students and staff get a COVID vaccine booster.

The College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University said in a release that effective March 1, 2022, all eligible students and employees need the shot.

The university says people with existing COVID vaccine exemptions will not be required to fill out an additional exemption form for the booster.

Students will still need to wear masks when they return from winter break on Jan. 10.

