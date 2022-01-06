Dangerous Cold keeps its hold through Friday morning

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Gusty north wind will usher in another arctic airmass with dangerous temperatures. Most areas will spend the entire day below zero, with morning temperatures in the 20s to near 30 below up north. Highs will only hit the -15 range for many. Remember your survival kit!

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Friday will be dangerously cold during the overnight and morning, then there will be some areas already warming up! A brief break brought to us by a south wind ahead of another SNOW SHOT for our northern counties Saturday. Morning temps between 20 and 30 degrees below zero. Highs Friday only warm to either side of zero with clouds decreasing through the day.

SATURDAY: We warm up a bit for Saturday afternoon along with the chance of some light snow, with a few inches likely in our northern counties, with very little south. Morning temperatures will be in the single digits, with highs Saturday in the teens and 20s.

SUNDAY-MONDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Arctic air slams back into the valley behind Saturday’s brief round of snow. Gusty and very cold north wind will usher air with temperatures Sunday morning between 15 and 30 below, with highs Sunday near -10 for many areas. The Arctic Blast stays for Monday too, with even colder morning temperatures, as low as 20 to 40 below. Highs Monday only move into the negative single digits.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: There will be a slow warming trend that begins on Tuesday, as we look to enjoy the warming of the arctic air mass. South wind and a few clouds are expected. Temperatures will begin in the teens to 20s below, but we warm up into the teens and 20s! We stay in the teens and 20s Wednesday afternoon, as well, with perhaps a few more clouds building in Wednesday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly cloudy. Cold. High: -13.

FRIDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Increasing clouds. Even colder. Chance of light PM snow. Low: -27. High: 6.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance of light AM snow. Low: 8. High: 22.

SUNDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly cloudy. Low: -18. High: -8.

MONDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Temperatures remain frigid! Partly cloud. Low: -23. High: -4.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and south wind. Low: -13. High: 17.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 4. High: 22.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.