3 Doors Down coming to the Red River Valley Fair

Red River Valley Fair announcement of 3 Doors Down.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair announced the grandstand act for the 2022 fair’s opening night. 3 Doors Down will take the stage on Friday, July 8.

3 Doors Down is a rock band that has sold 20 million albums globally, received a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting, including “Songwriter of the Year.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 14 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets are $30 and include gate admission to the Red River Valley Fair on Friday, July 8. Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.redrivervalleyfair.com.

The 2022 Red River Valley Fair will be July 8–17 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo.

