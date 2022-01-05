Two teens killed in Aitkin County snowmobile crash

AITKIN, MN. (KBJR) - Two teenage boys have died after a weekend snowmobile crash.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 6 p.m. Sunday just south of Aitkin.

Westin Justen's family shared this photo on a GoFundMe page (GoFundMe)

Officials say they were called to a snowmobile crash on a groomed trail near Highway 169.

Two snowmobiles had collided head-on.

16-year-old Isaac Fulton of Aitkin was pronounced dead at the scene.

18-year-old Westin Justen of Aitkin was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital in critical condition.

He died there on Monday.

Investigators say the trail there was straight, level and groomed.

Both teens were wearing helmets.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Aitkin Public Schools announced Tuesday that a candlelight vigil for the boys will be held Wednesday evening at St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.