Three semis stuck in median of I-94 near Rothsay

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEAR ROTHSAY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Winter weather is creating dangerous travel conditions on area roads and leading to serious slide-offs and crashes.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol is reporting three semis and one vehicle in the median along I-94 just west of Rothsay around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Grabow says no serious injuries are reported.

Winds in that region are reportedly making sections of the road disappear as you’re driving on it.

