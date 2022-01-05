Private viewing held for family lost in Moorhead tragedy

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A family stricken by tragedy preparing to say their final goodbyes.

“I am completely destroyed by the situation,” said Dilcia Pinto, the mother of 19-year-old Mariela Pinto.

Mariela’s uncle and brother of Marleny Pinto, Wilfredo Pinto says, “what we are going through is very painful.”

It’s been nearly three weeks since seven members of the Pinto Hernandez family died in their home from carbon monoxide poisoning.

“This is very hard for me to accept. I understand that God has a plan and I have to accept it,” said Dilcia.

Dilcia says Mariela was everything a parent could ask for.

“She was a very special, pretty little girl. She was a very good daughter. She never got herself into any trouble,” she said.

Now she is going to spend the rest of her life missing her daughter.

“Her memory will always be in my heart,” Dilcia said.

Unanswered questions are adding to this family’s devastation.

“What hurts, even more, is trying to understand why there was one alarm,” said Wilfredo.

Moorhead Police say they believe a furnace or a vehicle created the carbon monoxide.

Wilfredo says there wasn’t a carbon monoxide detector in the garage where both were located.

The family also says an inspection was supposed to be done in September, but it was not.

Now they leave other families with this message.

“It’s very important to always check any alarms you have in the house. Let this be an awareness for other families even if you are renting. You should know what’s going on in your home,” said Dilcia.

The funeral for all seven members is scheduled for next Friday at the Wright Funeral Home in Moorhead. The public is welcome.

Two of the deceased are being taken back to Honduras, at the request of their parents, to be laid to rest.

The family says donations are greatly appreciated.

Anyone looking to donate to the family can drop off donations at both La Unica Mexican Market stores located at 1531 University Drive in Fargo and 261512th Avenue S. in Moorhead.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.