No Travel Advised/Travel Advisories issued for the region

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is warning people about terrible road conditions as a blizzard blasts the region.

A No Travel Advisory has been issued for Pembina, Walsh, Grand Forks, Nelson, Steele, Griggs, Barnes, Stutsman, LaMoure and Dickey counties.

A Travel Alert has been issued for every other county in the eastern part of the state including Cass, Traill, Richland and Ransom to name a few.

A check of the Minnesota DOT maps shows northwestern Minnesota roads are either partially or completed covered with snow and ice and have reduced visibility.

