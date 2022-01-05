Advertisement

No Travel Advised/Travel Advisories issued for the region

(WIFR)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is warning people about terrible road conditions as a blizzard blasts the region.

A No Travel Advisory has been issued for Pembina, Walsh, Grand Forks, Nelson, Steele, Griggs, Barnes, Stutsman, LaMoure and Dickey counties.

A Travel Alert has been issued for every other county in the eastern part of the state including Cass, Traill, Richland and Ransom to name a few.

A check of the Minnesota DOT maps shows northwestern Minnesota roads are either partially or completed covered with snow and ice and have reduced visibility.

For the latest road conditions in North Dakota click here, for the latest road conditions in Minnesota click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of Upper Red Lake and Lower Red Lake
Four hurt after propane tank explodes inside fish house
Leon Norman
Man arrested after overnight shooting in South Moorhead
A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial...
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Generic crash
One person dies after vehicle crashes into semi
North Dakota foster parent pleads guilty in murder of 5-year-old

Latest News

MHD family private viewing- January 04, 2021
Private viewing held for family lost in Moorhead tragedy
10:00PM News January 4 - Part 2
10:00PM News January 4 - Part 2
10:00PM Sports - January 4
10:00PM Sports - January 4
10:00PM News January 4 - Part 1
10:00PM News January 4 - Part 1